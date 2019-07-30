Which 'Rumors' Will Hannah Address in 'Bachelorette' Finale, Part 2? Let's Dissect

If you tuned in to Part 1 of the two-night Bachelorette finale, you may have gotten the vibe that Hannah Brown doesn't get the happily ever after she was hoping for.

And you might be feeling that because of what the 24-year-old said right before the show wrapped last night. She looked straight into the camera, with Chris Harrison standing by her side, and addressed the "rumors" that have been swirling.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

"Since that last day in Greece, the past couple of months have been really tough and emotional," she said. "I know there are a lot of rumors out there, and honestly, tomorrow night, I don’t know what’s going to happen. But I have a lot of questions that need to be answered, so I hope I'll be able to do that."

So, what exactly is Hannah referring to? Well, there have been plenty of rumors from Season 19 of The Bachelorette, so let's go through them all...

Rumor 1: Peter broke up with his girlfriend to join the show.

Back in June, a story hit the media which revealed that Peter had a girlfriend right before he was cast on the show. Peter and this woman, later identified as Calee Lutes, were allegedly fairly serious, but once production reached out to him to be a possible cast member, he broke things off with her immediately.

Though the girlfriend decided initially to not go public with her story, a tweet from someone claiming to be a friend of the alleged ex surfaced back in June, showing what appears to be Peter and the unidentified girl kissing. "Pete: auditioned for this show while simultaneously dating one of my best friends. And begging her to move in with him," the caption read.

Pete: auditioned for this show while simultaneously dating one of my best friends. And begging her to move in with him ‼️ pic.twitter.com/lR9ZvJ7AI1 — (@j_may13) June 25, 2019

Yikes. And the girlfriend eventually spoke out herself, maintaining that Peter had "betrayed" her.

“He absolutely betrayed me. He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me. I trusted him entirely and he pulled the rug out from under me,” Calee shared.

While this was fairly shocking when it first hit the airwaves, I doubt this is the rumor Hannah was referring to on Monday night's episode. She seems to be on very good terms with Peter (and even revealed the truth about what happened in the windmill with him — they had sex four times, not just twice!). It doesn't seem like Peter is the one she has questions for.

Which brings me to Jed...

Rumor 2: Jed had a secret girlfriend during the entire show.

Now this one is a bit different than Peter's situation. You see, Peter's story is that he broke up with his girlfriend to join the show, but Jed allegedly never broke up with his girlfriend. Technically, he was dating her the entire time he was on the show... during group dates, one-on-ones, hometowns, and yes, even fantasy suites.

“We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A. He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it," Haley Stevens, Jed's alleged girlfriend, told People back in June. “He called me when he landed in L.A. He said, ‘I love you, and I’ll call you when I get back.'"

But he never called. And once Haley realized that filming for the show had wrapped and she still hadn't heard from him, she realized she had been played and went straight to the media with text messages, notes from Jed, and a very detailed story of their relationship.

Oh my god i am FOAMING AT THE MOUTH THIS NOTE "A note allegedly written to Haley Stevens from Jed Wyatt" pic.twitter.com/rFdLgLZi9s — Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) June 18, 2019

Jed has kept quiet about these rumors ever since they started, but took to his Instagram to acknowledge that he will address all questions once he is able to (aka, once he's no longer on the show).



Considering Jed is in Hannah's final two, and could very well be the man she chooses at the end, I'd say there is a good chance these are the rumors that have been keeping her up at night the past few months. I wouldn't blame Hannah for having a lot of questions about this particular rumor. Luckily, Chris Harrison said we'll be getting to the bottom of it all in the After the Final Rose tonight.

Rumor 3: She breaks up with her final pick and is now single.

Well, this one will obviously come to light on tonight's finale. The rumor that Hannah is now single was started by blogger (and spoiler king) Reality Steve and has been swirling around quite a bit for the past couple of weeks. And to be honest, Hannah hasn't been doing too much to stop fans from thinking it's true.

The former pageant queen has been sharing cryptic messages on social media which hint that she may be unhappy.

A few weeks ago, she took to her Instagram Stories to reveal to fans that she has a lot of stress in her life.

“I have not worked out at all for like, four months. Yeah, my body’s turned to mush. So, I’ve got to get back on track… and I have a lot of stress to run off right now so great time," she said. Oddly enough, this IG story was posted shortly after the news of Jed's girlfriend hit the media.

Fast forward to Monday night's live taping of the finale, and it appears that Hannah still has a lot of stress in her life. While standing beside Chris Harrison, addressing the rumors that she's so desperately seeking clarity on, she didn't crack a smile.



It's clear our Hannah Beast is very hurt. But one thing's for certain, she will get all of the answers she needs during Part 2 of The Bachelorette finale tonight.

The Bachelorette, Tuesday, July 30, 8/7c, ABC