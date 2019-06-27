Another 'Bachelorette' Scandal? Peter Allegedly Broke Up With Girlfriend for the Show

Another day, another potential Bachelorette scandal that could really shake up the season. Fans were left stunned after fan fave Jed Wyatt was exposed by his ex-girlfriend for going on the show while they were reportedly still dating. And now, according to spoiler king Reality Steve and other internet buzz, fellow frontrunner Peter may have broken up with his girlfriend to go on Hannah Brown’s Season 15!

In fact, Steve has reportedly been in contact with this supposed ex, but she’s not willing to go public in the same way Jed’s ex, Haley Stevens, has.

“She texted me last night saying after all the backlash she saw Haley getting for her interview, that she’d rather not have her story out there anymore,” Steve wrote in his blog posted on Tuesday, June 25.

“This was someone who went over the timeline of her relationship with Peter with me that definitely coincided with when he found out he was on the show. And this wasn’t casual either.”

Steve goes on to reveal Peter reportedly took this girl to Switzerland in November — right before being cast — but then decided to break up with her just a few weeks later.

Additionally, a tweet from someone claiming to be a friend of the alleged ex surfaced this week, showing what appears to be Peter and the unidentified girl kissing. "Pete: auditioned for this show while simultaneously dating one of my best friends. And begging her to move in with him," the caption reads.

Pete: auditioned for this show while simultaneously dating one of my best friends. And begging her to move in with him ‼️ pic.twitter.com/lR9ZvJ7AI1 — (@j_may13) June 25, 2019

While the rumors are definitely still unconfirmed, there’s no doubt they are a bit suspicious. No one should fault a contestant for dating somebody prior to going on The Bachelorette, but breaking up with somebody to go on a show? Now that’s not cool.

Peter has yet to comment on the rumors, but only time will tell if he really did decide to go on the show for the right reasons.

