Jed Wyatt Will Get to Address Girlfriend Drama on 'Bachelorette' Finale

Bachelorette 2019 contestant Jed Wyatt has been forced to stay quiet after his ex-girlfriend revealed last month they were in a relationship when he went to film the show, but he’ll finally get a chance to share his truth very soon.

In fact, according to Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison, the musician will have his chance to speak during the After the Final Rose special, which airs immediately following the Bachelorette finale.

“There’s a lot of rumors. There’s a lot of things being said. I think she has narrowed it down to three good guys. I know how it ended in Greece, but I don’t know how this is going to end up for her,” Chris told People.

“That is why I’m actually really interested in this two-night finale that’s coming up. It’s live, and I love going into a show not knowing how it’s really going to turn out."

He continued, “I want to hear Jed’s side of the story. I think a lot of people have spoken, and before we judge — which we’re so quick to do on Twitter — I would like to hear from him.”

Jed’s ex, Haley Stevens, claimed the 25-year-old only went on the show to further his music career and that he promised they'd pick up their relationship once he was done with the show.

Unfortunately for Jed, he’s not allowed to speak out on the controversy until he’s off the show for good.

“That can’t be easy for him. So no matter what happens, I will say thank you to him for that. And I respect him for that because I would be jumping from the tree tops to speak my truth [after] being blasted like he has been,” Chris shared.

“So I’m going to give him a chance to speak … I want to give him a chance to speak his truth and find out what’s his side of the story.”

With only three guys left in Season 15 — Jed, Tyler Cameron, and Peter Weber — it looks like we’ll have to wait a couple more weeks to get any answers.



The Bachelorette, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC