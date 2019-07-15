'Bachelorette' Star Peter Weber's Ex Speaks Out: 'He Absolutely Betrayed Me'

Fans of The Bachelorette were left shocked after contestant Jed Wyatt was exposed for having a girlfriend while competing for Hannah Brown’s heart, but rumors have been swirling for a few weeks about fellow frontrunner Peter Weber breaking up with his girlfriend in order to go on the show.

Well, in a shocking twist, Peter’s ex-girlfriend, Calee Lutes, has decided to speak out and share her side of the story. In fact, she is claiming the Season 15 finalist broke up with her in December, just months before filming began.

According to Calee, she and Peter started dating back in June 2018 and things quickly got serious between them. Though she was living in Atlanta and he was based in Los Angeles, they still made an effort to see one another regularly.

“Even though we lived on opposite sides of the country, we saw each other often — every week/every other week. It was as easy as a long-distance relationship could be. We went on vacations together around the U.S. and we even went to Switzerland in November,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Not to mention, Peter apparently even tried to convince to Calee to move to Los Angeles and she details that they exchanged “I love yous” in October 2018.

“I was open to moving out there for a year or so, to give our relationship a fair chance, but he told me he didn’t want me out there temporarily... he wanted me out there ‘forever,’” she shared.

“We also talked about kids, down to the logistics of how we would fly them back and forth between L.A. and Atlanta to visit my family if we did settle down in California. We talked about all of this right up until he broke up with me.”

She then says that Peter abruptly ended their relationship in December, which is reportedly when he was cast on The Bachelorette.

“He absolutely betrayed me. He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me. I trusted him entirely and he pulled the rug out from under me,” Calee shared.

“Also, if all of this wasn't bad enough, I've had multiple people reach out to me and tell me that he was seeing other women while we were exclusive.”

And, though Peter has claimed on this season that his last relationship left him “heartbroken,” Calee believes he’s just telling lies.

“It made me wonder if he told his parents that I broke up with him, instead of the other way around. If his parents do know the truth, then maybe he really did have a hard time letting go of a good thing to chase fame instead,” she explained.



While this experience has been especially trying for Calee, she's thankful it happened before she moved her life to Los Angeles for him.

"I thank God that this happened now. I can't imagine if I had uprooted my life and moved across the country, only to find these things out later. I definitely dodged a bullet."

