'The Bachelorette' Finale Part 1: Hannah's Family Isn't Buying What Jed's Selling (RECAP)

You guys, we've made it. The two-night live Bachelorette finale is upon us which means Hannah Brown's journey is finally coming to an end.

To be honest, I'm a bit nervous to watch. After hearing stories about how this season unfolds, I can't help but feel anxious for my girl Hannah. Even Ali Fedotowsky spoke out about about the shocking finale and when asked if Hannah gets her happy ending, she responded, "I can't answer that question."

Yikes. Let's take a deep breath and find out what happens on Part 1 of The Bachelorette finale with tonight's recap.

Who does Hannah send home?

So we're starting back where we left off... the rose ceremony in Greece that will determine the final two men of the season. This was supposed to happen during last week's episode but then Luke P. showed up and... sigh. Yeah, so anyway, here we are.

"I stand here and feel so lucky to be so loved. And know that this is so hard for me," Hannah says before starting the ceremony. "I just feel so blessed to have you all in my life but there is an end game for me in this and I have to continue to make the hard decisions."

The first rose goes to... Jed.

With the second rose, Hannah appears visibly distraught. Does she choose the man she slept with in a windmill or does she choose the man that she couldn't even take to a fantasy suite because she's *too* physically attracted to him?

The latter, apparently. Tyler gets the second rose, leaving Peter in shock. Hannah immediately breaks down in tears and walks Peter out.

She sits there and tells him how perfect and flawless he is and compares him to a her childhood Ken doll. Great, Hannah, so why are you sending him home again?

In the limo ride, Peter lets those man tears flow. Remember, Peter, this is essentially your Bachelor audition, so we need you to really shine here.

"I'm not mad at Hannah. It hurts like a b***h right now," he says. "I'll never forget this journey, how beautiful it was. I fell in love and I swear I don't regret anything."

Guess they'll always have the windmill...

We cut to Peter live in the studio with Chris Harrison, and Peter struggles to even watch the footage of the breakup back.

He admits that he's been trying his best to move on from Hannah but he still has love for her. "A little piece of my heart will always love her," he says.

Now it's time to bring out Hannah to remind him of what he lost. This guy can't catch a break.

Hannah comes out looking like a million bucks. But to be honest, Peter looks pretty hot, too. I'm sure Hannah's wishing she hung onto him a little bit longer.

It's clear Peter's looking for closure but Hannah just continues to tell him how great he is. Hannah tells him that she thought he would be in the final two. Ugh, this isn't helping. She loved him, but she also loved two other guys, and ultimately... she loved them more. #SorryNotSorryPeter.

And, the juiciest reveal of the night... Chris Harrison brings up the infamous windmill. Peter and Hannah smile as everyone, including Peter's parents, start to cheer about their infamous two-time romp. Well, we *thought* it was a two-time romp. Turns around, it was four times, Hannah reveals. The crowd goes wild. I feel like I'm watching the SuperBowl.

Tyler meets Hannah's family

Tyler shows up to meet the Brown family looking like a snack. He essentially wins over her dad, mom, and even Hannah, who seems surprised by how strong her feelings are getting.

After getting some alone time with each of her parents, Tyler sits with Hannah who tells him that she's been struggling with her feelings. She wasn't sure if she was just obsessed with him because he's super hot, or if she was actually falling in love. Turns out, she's falling in love. Yassss.

"I never thought I'd be this excited about Tyler," Hannah says before adding that she "definitely" could see herself getting engaged to him.

Jed meets Hannah's family

Hannah seems extra nervous for her family to meet Jed — wonder why that is? She tells them that she's had strong feelings for Jed for quite some time now, which is (apparently) different from Tyler.

The ominous music is already starting. What are you trying to do here, ABC? Nothing has even happened yet.

It takes all of 30 seconds before Jed brings up the fact that he's a musician and a songwriter. Her dad starts to grill him about his goals and Jed goes off on a tangent about his *career* goals. I'm pretty sure he wants to know about his goals regarding his daughter, but sure, Jed... tell us about that dog jingle.

Jed is definitely is picking up on the fact that his parents doesn't think he's adequate. Both his mom and dad seem skeptical that he's a musician in Nashville and that doesn't necessarily translate to the big bucks.

"I'm telling you what I see as a mom. I want somebody that will love you the way I know you should be loved," Hannah's mom says.

Hannah's father also doesn't seem like a big fan of Jed. Both parents can't seem to articulate why other than the fact that he's a musician and, well, his personality is kind of bland.

Jed and Hannah sit down to talk about the issues with her parents. She basically tells him that Tyler's date with her parents went really well so now she's confused.

"This is why you don't date two people at the same time," she says.

"You know I believe in us. But more than anything, you know I believe in you," Jed tells her. "We know what we have."

Tyler's final date

Hannah surprises Tyler with a horseback riding date. They previously rode horses together on their last date and Tyler didn't do so hot, so this should be a good chance for him to redeem himself.

Spoiler alert: Tyler still sucks at riding horses.

They ultimately end up just sitting in a field and talking about how happy they are together. It's a little suspicious that things are going so well, isn't it? Kind of feels like a "everything's so perfect, what could go wrong" situation.

Later that evening, Hannah shows up at Tyler's hotel room and they continue their conversation about their relationship.

"I can't believe that we're here and I'm so glad but the unknown is after this," Hannah says. Tyler questions what life will be after the show is over. He says he wants to "go wherever life takes them." Deep.

"These feelings, I don't ever want to lose them," Tyler says.

Jed's final date

Jed and Hannah go boating for their final date. They talk about how much Hannah's parents hate him and Jed seems genuinely confused. He admits that he feels sad that he didn't win them over — especially knowing that Tyler definitely did.

"It's just really setting in that I get engaged tomorrow. I'm super anxious tomorrow because the end is so near and I don't know what I'm going to do," Hannah says.

Hannah gets physically ill while on the boat. Listen to what your body is telling you, Hannah!

Later that evening, Jed tells Hannah that he couldn't picture his life without her. Hannah seems torn over her parents thoughts about him. She reveals that she also has big dreams with her career and knows that one of them is going to have to sacrifice.

"No matter what i want to step up to the plate and do absolutely everything I can do for you. I want more than anything to take care of you," Jed tells her. "With you, I feel like I could do anything."

After leaving Jed's room, Hannah says she doesn't know if she has the clarity for a proposal. Where's Luke P. with the clarity when you need him?

"I know that I'm loved deeply with both men. I know that I will break someone's heart tomorrow." Guess we have to wait until tomorrow night to find out who she picks — Jed or Tyler C. B

Ok, so it's clear that ABC isn't even trying to pretend that there's a happy ending this season. Back at the studio, Hannah tells the audience that the past couple of months have been really hard for her. She mentions the rumors that have been swirling around (I'm guessing she means the rumors about Jed's secret girlfriend) and how she will be looking to get answers to many questions during Part 2 of the finale. She looks absolutely heartbroken, which explains all of the cryptic messages she's been sharing on social media lately. Poor girl.

Until tomorrow night, guys...

