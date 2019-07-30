'Bachelorette's Tyler & Jed's Jobs — What Do Hannah's Final 2 Do for a Living?

During part one of The Bachelorette 2019 finale, Hannah Brown’s father expressed concern over finalist Jed Wyatt being an aspiring singer/songwriter.

Anyone who has watched even one episode of the show knows of Jed’s musical goals, but it was also revealed last night his biggest accomplishment thus far has something to do with a dog food jingle (don't worry, we'll get back to that in a little bit).

Regardless, Hannah’s dad was wary of Jed’s job and if he could make enough money to support the couple, should the 24-year-old Bachelorette choose him in the end.

Viewers already know some about Jed’s musical endeavors and fellow finalist Tyler Cameron’s construction job, but scroll down to see what Hannah’s two finalists actually do for a living.

Tyler Cameron's Job

Tyler graduated from Wake Forest University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, before going on to get his Master’s degree in Business Administration from Florida Atlantic University.

He then started working for his father’s construction business as a general contractor down in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, but the 26-year-old has pursued other professional endeavors as well.

He has worked with a few modeling agencies, including Next Model Management and Soul Artist Management, which is sure to bring in a decent chunk of change.

Along with his professional endeavors, Tyler is passionate about his charity work with ABC Food Tours, a non-profit he co-founded which focuses on spending time with children in underserved communities.



Tyler and his business partner, Matt James, take groups of students to different restaurants around Manhattan, to teach them the importance of healthy eating and staying active.

Jed Wyatt's Job

As Jed mentioned in the episode last night, his biggest musical accomplishment thus far has been writing a jingle for a dog food company called Better Bowl. Some stealthy fans tracked down the commercial featuring the jingle, which you can listen to below.

Along with pursuing music, Jed is also a member of the Music City Male Revue in Nashville, which is basically a Magic Mike-inspired show. Though Jed probably didn’t tell Hannah’s dad about this job, it has to help pay the bills! And, just like Tyler, Jed is also a model and is currently represented by The Block Agency.

