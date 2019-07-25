'Supergirl' Cast Teases Leviathan, #Kalex & What's Next for Lena Luthor (VIDEO)

It's about to get even more super on The CW's Supergirl, when the superhero series flies into Season 5 later this year.

From Supergirl's (Benoist) new look to Mehcad Brooks' exit (and the return of an old fan-favorite character), there was much to discuss. First off, Benoist weighed in on her upcoming directorial debut this season! The star will be taking the helm in the 17th episode.

"I've learned so much," Benoist admits. "David [Harewood] directed last year and I actually learned a lot from him ... I'm slightly terrified, but you should always do things that scare you."

But Season 5 won't come without its challenges. Eve Teschmacher (Andrea Brooks), former CatCo employee/assistant to McGrath's Lena Luthor, who turned out to be helping the evil Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer in a brilliant Season 4 arc) is now on the loose in National City and facing her own set of problems. "She's now forced into a position where she's going to have to face her past," teases Brooks. "And of course Leviathan is going to be a major factor this season," Brooks says, before announcing that she is pregnant IRL.

Romance is also in the air, especially for Maines' Dreamer/Nia and Rath's Brainiac-5, who finally got together last season. But with vast differences, can they make it work? "They're trying to find their footing in this new relationship," Maines explains. "They're both not the best at communicating."

And then there's #Kalex, aka Kara and Alex. The adorable 'ship that took nearly a whole season to come together was all worth it after a sweet finale kiss. "We're just really grateful for the evolution of this relationship to start with a friendship," Leigh says.

On the other side of things, Lena is not having a great time after realizing nearly everyone in her life was keeping Kara's alter-ego a secret from her. Will she confront her National City pals? "She's been given this massive secret for Season 5, and [this season is about] how she deals with that, whether it holds her back or moves her forward," says McGrath.

Watch the video above for the full video interview with the cast of Supergirl!