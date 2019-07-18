Jeremy Jordan to Return as Winn in 'Supergirl' Season 5

Supergirl fans who have been missing Winn Schott have reason to celebrate!

Jeremy Jordan will be returning to the CW superhero drama in the second half of the upcoming fifth season for three episodes, according to ETOnline. Specific details about his return have yet to be revealed.

Jordan last appeared as Winn in the Supergirl Season 3 finale, when he left his friends and job at the DEO behind to go to the future with Mon-El.

When Jordan left the series, he had said he was planning to return in Season 4, but he thought it was time for a break. "It was time for me to return home... to spend time with my wife and friends, and focus on crafting the next stage of my career," he wrote in a post on Instagram in June 2018.

The actor also took to Instagram to announce his return on Thursday. "Turns out Winn didn't go 1000 years into the future, just to season 5," he wrote. "So happy to come back and play with my friendsssssss."

Supergirl, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, October 6, 8/7c, The CW