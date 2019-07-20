What's Next for Kara in Season 5? 'Supergirl' EPs Answer Our All Our Questions

She's bested Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) in combat, battled her own doppelgänger, and drained Washington, D.C.'s anti-alien swamp.

Yes, Supergirl, aka Kara Zor-El/Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist), could really use some R&R — but executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller are already prepping the Kryptonian and her team for the next crisis.

What does Kara face in Season 5?

Leaving politics behind, the Girl of Steel is plugging into an even weirder world. "We are looking at technology's role in society and how people use tech to escape from reality," says Rovner. "It's our Black Mirror season."

What's next for lovebird aliens Brainy (Jesse Rath) and Dreamer (Nicole Maines)?

"We shipped them, and we want to see how that relationship unfolds," says Queller, who hints at challenges ahead for the couple. "Brainy has a lot of learning to do."

Will DEO director Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly Olsen (Azie Tesfai) — CatCo CEO James Olsen's (Mehcad Brooks) sister — be getting cozier too?

Yep! "They ended the season with a kiss and a deep friendship," Queller says, adding that it's time for Alex's personal life to take off.

Is Eve (Andrea Brooks) gone?

On the contrary. Though Miss Tessmacher, Lex's shady second, was last seen fleeing National City, "we are doubling down our investment in Eve," says Rovner, noting that she is being set up to play "a big role."

What is "Leviathan"?

While Eve was trying to skip town, a strange woman warned her: "Leviathan is coming." In the DC Comics, Leviathan is the name of a crime syndicate with ties to the League of Assassins, run by Talia al Ghul. "But we are doing our own interpretation," Rovner hints.

What's with J'onn J'onzz's (David Harewood) twin, Malefic (Phil LaMarr)?

Malefic is the Martian who wiped out his and J'onn’s species. Thanks to the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who brought Malefic to Earth in the finale, we'll be getting what Rovner calls "a very Shakespearean" alien battle that will test J'onn and factor into the Arrowverse's next shake-up, "Crisis on Infinite Earths," this fall. "Malefic is the gauntlet J'onn needs to go through before he's ready to face 'Crisis.'"

Why did the Monitor save Lex (Jon Cryer)?

Left for dead after being shot by his sister, Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath), the madman was suddenly whisked away by the intergalactic being. "You'll have to wait and see [why]," Queller teases.

How will Lena handle the fact that Kara has been hiding her Supergirl identity from her, now that she knows the truth?

"The consequences of that [betrayal] are going to be a huge journey for Lena moving forward," declares Queller.

Any plans for the 100th episode yet?

"Characters may reappear," previews Queller, while Rovner notes, "We want to treat the fans to an episode that serves the show's past."

Supergirl, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, October 6, 9/8c, The CW