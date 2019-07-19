'Supergirl's Mehcad Brooks to Exit in Season 5

Supergirl is saying goodbye to one of its original cast members in its upcoming fifth season.

Mehcad Brooks, who plays James Olsen/Guardian, is exiting in the first half of the season, according to Entertainment Weekly. This was his decision, as he is shifting his focus to movies, a cable series he's developing, and a book he's writing.

"We love Mehcad and we're sad to see him leave the show as a series regular, but we're excited for both Mehcad and James Olsen's future," showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller said in a statement. "He'll always be a part of our Supergirl family, and we look forward to James returning to National City at some point to visit his sister and his super friends."

Though no details have been released regarding his exit, it does sound like James isn't going to be killed off in Brooks' last episode, since the showrunners say they look forward to seeing his character again. Instead, it's possible that he might move on from National City, much like he moved on from Metropolis at the beginning of the series.

This news comes right after Jeremy Jordan announced his return as Winn — but in the second half of the season, so it's unclear if we'll see him and James interact.

Supergirl, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, October 6, 9/8c, The CW