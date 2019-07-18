'Game of Thrones' Creators, Cast Members Drop Out of SDCC Panel — Why?

The list of panelists for the Game of Thrones' final trip to San Diego Comic-Con just got shorter.

HBO announced a new lineup for those attending Friday's panel, taking place at 5:30 p.m. PT in Hall H in the convention center. The previously announced stars and producers who will no longer be there are actors Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont) and Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and director and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik.

Maisie Williams (Arya), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran), John Bradley (Sam), Liam Cunningham (Davos), and Conleth Hill (Varys) will still be appearing.

HBO addressed their absences, attributing them to production and scheduling conflicts, but had no further comment. This would have been the first public appearance by Benioff and Weiss since the May series finale.

In addition to the panel, the cast will be signing autographs at the DC Warner Bros. booth (#4545) at 3:30 p.m. PT on Friday.