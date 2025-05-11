‘Game of Thrones’: All 8 Seasons, Ranked From Worst to Best
Winter is no longer coming, but Game of Thrones’ legacy lives on. With The House of the Dragon currently between seasons on HBO and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight still without a premiere date, we can’t help but start thinking about our first foray into Westeros and its political machinations, which showed how power can corrupt even the best-intentioned among us.
For almost all of the 2010s, Game of Thrones dominated the pop-culture conversation as showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss translated George R.R. Martin’s still-unfinished fantasy book series for the screen. The bigger the show got, and the more the TV writers strayed beyond Martin’s books, the harder their task became, as the latter seasons evince. Now that we’ve had time to reflect on the TV show as a whole, here’s how we’d rank all eight seasons.