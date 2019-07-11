'Supernatural' Season 15 Begins Production — See Jensen Ackles in Action as Director (PHOTO)

It's the beginning of the end of saving people, hunting things, the family business.

Production has started on the 15th and final season of Supernatural. Series star Jensen Ackles announced the news on Instagram this week, posting a selfie while "intensely scouting locations" in Vancouver.

"Started my prep as director yesterday. Season XV has begun," he wrote in the caption. "Let the games begin!!!"

Ackles will be directing the fourth episode of Season 15, according to TVLine. It will be his sixth time behind the camera. He previously directed "Weekend at Bobby's" (Season 6, Episode 4), "The Girl Next Door" (Season 7, Episode 3), "Heartache" (Season 8, Episode 3), "Soul Survivor" (Season 10, Episode 3), and "The Bad Seed" (Season 11, Episode 3).

Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins revealed in March that the series would be ending with the 2019-2020 season. "Though we're very, very excited about moving into our 15th season, it will be our last," Ackles said. "We'll work all the emotion into next season," Padalecki added.

Ackles and Padalecki told TV Insider in May that they'd been discussing the end of the show for years. "We certainly weren't the only ones that felt like we wanted to go before the show ran out of gas," Ackles said.

And in order to end the show right, especially after all these years, executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb have promised to give the characters "the send-off they deserve."

Fans will have to tune in to see if Sam, Dean, and Castiel survive that send-off!

Supernatural, 15th and Final Season Premiere, Thursday, October 10, 8/7c, The CW