There are fandoms and then there are famdoms…and we all know that the SPN Fam share a, well, supernatural bond with both the stars of Supernatural and one another. Which is a beautiful thing to see, says Jared Padalecki.

“The internet can be such a hell-hole at times, social media specifically,” the lanky Winchester brother admitted when we recently got together with him, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins to celebrate their show’s 20th anniversary. “So to see our fandom going, ‘You got this,’ ‘We believe in you,’ ‘You’ve been through worse, and we will see you on the other side,’ and ‘Hope to meet you’ — it is really awesome.”

“At times, it feels like we see each other more than our family,” agreed Collins. “We are a surrogate family for one another. But there’s also this extended Supernatural community that functions like a family. A dysfunctional one, but people really do take care of each other.”

Knowing that that, we here at TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine realized it was just as important to share the 20th anniversary love with very fans. So it was off to that very hell-hole Jarpad mentioned, where we asked members of the SPN Fam online to submit their burning questions for the trio. And lordy did y’all come through! Watch the full video above.

From savvy behind-the-scenes queries to insightful musings on how their characters impacted their personal lives to working together again on The Boys (btw, we all NEED to see the scene Ackles jokes will wind up “on the editing room floor”!). We were deluged with so many submissions, it was impossible to parse ’em down, but we tried our best and now bring you their attempts to answer your questions while also unrepentantly ribbing one another.

Because even after 20 years, some things never change.

For a deep-dive into 20 years of Supernatural, from behind-the-scenes scoop to exclusive cast interviews, photos, and fan stories, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Supernatural Afterlife: 20th Anniversary Special issue, available on newsstands July 25 and for order online at Supernatural.TVGM2025.com.