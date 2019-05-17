Misha Collins on His 'Waves of Emotion' About 'Supernatural' Ending (VIDEO)

"There's something exciting about going into the unknown."

That's what Supernatural star Misha Collins told us on Thursday during the CW Upfront red carpet where he talked about the long-running show ending after the upcoming 15th season. The actor did also share that he doesn't know what his life will be like without the series in his life since he's been a part of it since Castiel first appeared on the series in the 2008 episode, "Lazarus Rising."

After talking with co-stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, who shared their opinion on the show finding a happy ending on the same red carpet, we asked Collins the same question. Does he have the same sentiment as Padalecki and Ackles? Find out in the red carpet video here:

Supernatural, Season 15 Premiere, Fall 2019, The CW