'Supernatural' to End With Season 15 — See Jared, Jensen & Misha's Announcement (VIDEO)

It's the end of an era.

Supernatural's upcoming Season 15 will be its last. The news was announced via Twitter by series star Jared Padalecki.

Hey #SPNFamily here’s a little message from @JensenAckles @mishacollins and me. I’m so grateful for the family that’s been built because of the show. Excuse me while i go cry. pic.twitter.com/QDXDsAyIfK — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) March 22, 2019

Here is the official statement from executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb:

“Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show both in front of and behind the camera. For us it has been an experience of a lifetime. The support we have had from both Warner Bros Television and The CW has been incredible. We'd like to give special thanks to Jensen, Jared and Misha for making this journey so special. It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the send off they deserve.”

The fifteenth and final season will consist of 20 episodes aired over the 2019-2020 TV season.

Supernatural premiered on the WB in 2005 and immediately became a cult hit, amassing legions of fans. It is the longest-running sci-fi/genre series in the history of broadcast television, and will have a total of 327 episodes by the end of its run. It's also the only remaining show left on the CW from the merger with the WB.

Supernatural, Thursdays, 8/7c, The CW