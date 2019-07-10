How 'Suits' Final Season Will Feature Rachel Without Meghan Markle

Suits is bringing back Patrick J. Adams in the final season, and while Meghan Markle's Rachel Zane won't be tagging along when Mike Ross visits from Seattle, the show will acknowledge her and their relationship.

"There's phone calls with Rachel saying, 'Goodbye, I love you,'" Adams told ET, adding that will be "some obvious acknowledgement that she's still there and a part of the show." Both he and Markle left Suits at the end of Season 7. In the finale, their characters married and moved to Seattle, where, Adams said, they "are building their life together" and "happy."

Showrunner Aaron Korsh previously told Deadline that Mike's return will include "a little update on Rachel." However, fans hoping that "update" includes news that the couple has had or will be having a baby might want to lower their expectations. "We have not determined that they've had a baby, but you never know," he said.

Adams is set to return in Episode 5 of the upcoming ninth and final season of the USA drama as part of a case that has him opposing Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Samantha (Katherine Heigl). While he'll be working against them, it won't "be all contentious," Korsh said.

"It doesn't get too testy for the first chunk of it, and then as it ratchets up, things get a little bit more heated," he previewed, adding there will be "twists and turns in the case." "But in addition to that, we try to get some fun scenes and some emotional scenes with Mike and the old gang."

Updates on their personal lives — including what's going on with Mike and Rachel and Mike finding out about Harvey and Donna (Sarah Rafferty) being together — could certainly fit into both categories.

In Season 9 of Suits, Harvey and Donna must balance their relationship with work as they work with Louis (Rick Hoffman), Alex (Dulé Hill), Katrina (Amanda Schull), and Samantha to salvage the firm's reputation after the events of last season. The show's final episodes will explore the characters' personal lives more deeply than it has in the past and see them "forced to decide exactly who they are and what kind of lawyers they want to be."

Suits, Ninth and Final Season, Wednesday, July 17, 9/8c, USA