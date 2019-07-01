Mike Ross Returns in New 'Suits' Final Season Teaser (VIDEO)

The firm is in trouble in the final season of Suits.

"Our home is under attack, and I can't defend it on my own," Louis (Rick Hoffman) says at the beginning of the newest teaser for Season 9. But even if they all work together, can they save the firm?

Denise Crosby makes her debut in the promo, taking on the role of Faye Richardson, a representative from the New York Bar Association, and apparently she has a court order granting her "full control of [the] firm." That means she'll be watching "every move" they all make, Harvey (Gabriel Macht) warns.

How can they stop her? Can they stop her? It looks like at least one person isn't sure about sticking around to try to fight.

Watch the preview below to see which lawyer refuses to betray Louis, whose resignation Faye wants, and Mike's return.

Patrick J. Adams returns as Mike Ross mid-season as part of a case that puts him toe-to-toe with Harvey and Samantha (Katherine Heigl). Mike last appeared in the Season 7 finale, in which he and Rachel (Meghan Markle) got married and moved to Seattle.

In the final season, Harvey and Donna (Sarah Rafferty) must balance their relationship with work and fight to salvage the firm's tarnished reputation alongside their partners, Louis, Alex (Dulé Hill), Katrina (Amanda Schull), and Samantha. These episodes will explore the characters' personal lives "more deeply than ever before," according to the logline, and in the end, they must "decide exactly who they are and what kind of lawyers they want to be."

Suits, Ninth and Final Season Premiere, Wednesday, July 17, 9/8c, USA