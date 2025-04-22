How Did ‘Suits LA’ Handle Billy Miller’s Passing? Spinoff Reveals His Character’s Fate

Alyssa Norwin
Actor Billy Miller arrives at the MOCA NEW 30th anniversary gala
Michael Caulfield/Getty Images

Suits LA addressed the fate of Harvey Specter’s (Gabriel Macht) brother, Marcus Specter (Billy Miller), during the Sunday, April 20, episode. The episode featured Harvey’s return and he opened up to Ted Black (Stephen Amell) about his brother.

Harvey said that Marcus died “a few years back” from cancer. It was a vulnerable moment for the former leading man of Suits, who wanted advice from Ted since he also lost his brother. The episode also featured a tribute to Miller, who died in 2023, before the credits rolled.

Although Miller only appeared in a handful of Suits episodes during the show’s original run (he made his first appearance in Season 4), his troubled character struck a chord with viewers. Miller, who was also known for his roles on soap operas including General Hospital, All My Children, and The Young and the Restless, died ahead of his 44th birthday in 2023.

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter on Suits LA

Nicole Weingart/NBC

The beloved actor’s cause of death was ruled a suicide “with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.” He was found in the bathtub with “multiple letters indicating suicidal intent” at the scene, his autopsy confirmed.

Miller’s mom confirmed that he had “fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years” before he died, adding, “He did everything he could to control the disease.”

She continued, “He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life. The other causes of death being told are not true. I wish they were but they just aren’t. We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss. I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support.”

After Miller’s September 2023 death, Macht paid tribute to his former costar. “RIP my tv bro #BillyMiller,” he wrote on X. “I am touched by ur thoughtfulness, ur authentic honest approach 2 ur art, ur kind nature & big smile that Litt us all. May ur memory always be a blessing to ur Mother, ur Sister & her children. & 2 so many you’ve touched. Peace&[Love].”

Suits LA, Season 1, Sundays, 9/8c, NBC

