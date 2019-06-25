Did Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Drop a Hint About the 'Breaking Bad' Movie?

After years of rumors, it was revealed late last year that a Breaking Bad movie is in the works. And now, some online activity from the show's stars is leaving fans curious.

On Tuesday, June 25, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul shared the same image with the same caption on their Twitter accounts. "Soon," both stars simply wrote alongside a photo of two donkeys with a black-and-white filter.

While the move could be seen as a way to provoke fans, there is an interesting detail the posts share that may not be obvious right away — both posts went up at exactly the same time: 10:02 a.m. PT. Could this be a hint of things to come in the highly-anticipated flick? The desert setting certainly bodes well for hopeful fans, but it isn't entirely a confirmation.

Paul, who played Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) former high school student-turned-meth-making partner Jesse Pinkman, has confirmed that he will reprise his role, but could Cranston also return? The actor has expressed interest in coming back if asked by creator Vince Gilligan.

"I would, I would absolutely," he said of returning. "If Vince Gilligan asked me to do it, sure absolutely, yeah, he's a genius, and it's a great story, and there's a lot of people that felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open.

"And this idea from what I'm told gets into those [storylines] — at least a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey," Cranston continued.

The timing of the tweets could imply a number of things. They could be teasing a possible San Diego Comic-Con 2019 appearance, something specific about the Breaking Bad movie, or potentially a stint on Bad's prequel spinoff Better Call Saul, currently in production on Season 5.

Let us know what you think about the matching messages in the comments below and stay tuned for details about the Breaking Bad movie as more details become available.

