Is 'Better Call Saul' Ending With Season 6?

Fans of the Breaking Bad universe are still waiting for Better Call Saul's fifth season to even arrive, but one of the series' stars is already teasing when the show may end for good.

Everyone's favorite baddie Gus plays an integral role in Better Call Saul's most recent seasons, and his return means actor Giancarlo Esposito is in the know about what's to come for the AMC drama. Esposito recently gave an update on the show to Collider, revealing that Season 5 started filming this week.

Due to the production schedule, the next chapter of Better Call Saul isn't expected to air until 2020, but the star was also open about the overall arc of the story and where things may wrap up. "It's tricky with Vince [Gilligan], because he likes to — if you look at the Breaking Bad model... he said five years, five seasons and we shot that fifth season," Esposito said, "but it was really five and six.

"And then he broke it into a sixth, so you know, in telling the story," he continued. "It's always difficult to find the ending of what is supposed to be."

As fans remember, Breaking Bad's final season which was split into two halves airing nearly a year apart served more as two smaller seasons than one larger final chapter. Ultimately, it appears that Better Call Saul will follow the same pattern.

"There will be six seasons," said Esposito. "It seems like that's the way, the comfortable way, to end this show."

Although no confirmation has been made, the timeline makes sense as fans of the spinoff series saw Jimmy McGill make his big transformation into Saul Goodman during the Season 4 finale. If that is the basis of Season 5, then Season 6 would allow for some potential cameos from Breaking Bad's leading men, Bryan Cranston's Walter White and Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman.

Either way, fans can rest easy knowing there's also a Breaking Bad film on the way which is set to feature Paul's character. Only time will tell if Saul's story will wrap up in the sixth season.

Better Call Saul, Season 5, Coming Soon, AMC