'Breaking Bad': Dean Norris & Sony Team Up to Bring Fans Schraderbräu Beer

Not sure what to drink when the Breaking Bad movie makes it to screens? Series star Dean Norris and Sony are teaming up to give you the perfect option — Schraderbräu (a.k.a. Hank's beer from the show).

It was announced Tuesday, March 19, that Norris has signed a licensing agreement between his company, Rust Belt Brewing, and Sony Pictures Consumer Products to produce Schraderbräu for beer enthusiasts and fans alike. As viewers of the AMC hit may remember, Walter White's DEA agent brother-in-law passed his free time looking at rocks ... we mean minerals ... and making his homebrew Schraderbräu.

The product will be produced at Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., which is an award winning family-owned brewery located in California that specializes in German lagers. There is no particular release date, but the announcement said that Schraderbräu "is coming to life in Spring 2019."

Of the collaboration, Norris said, "It's been a dream come true to collaborate with Sony Pictures and Figueroa Mountain to bring to the public a product I've been passionate about for quite a while. I, along with the team at Figueroa Mountain, have worked very hard on developing a recipe that would not only be an award level craft brew that true beer aficionados will love, but also with a drinkability that appeals to a larger audience."

"We took a lot of time and effort to create a beer (the research was quite enjoyable!) that is worthy of the show and its incredible fans," he continued. "We think the result is fantastic. Or to put it another way, it's a beer that has been brewed to silky perfection."

"Our team is very passionate about this opportunity, not only as fans of Dean Norris and the Breaking Bad franchise, but in terms of crafting a top-notch lager for beer lovers to enjoy. It is a win-win for us," Figueroa Mountain's President, Jaime Dietenhofer said of the partnership.

Meanwhile, Sony is just as thrilled, as Executive VP of Worldwide Consumer Products for Sony Pictures Entertainment, Jamie Stevens, said in a statement that, "This is a project we have been thinking about for a long time, and we are thrilled that Dean has decided to take it on. The beer is delicious, and we can't wait for consumers to get their first taste! This will be a must-have for Breaking Bad fans across the country."

They aren't wrong. Despite the show having been over for more than five years, its popularity remains and continues to live on through AMC's spinoff series Better Call Saul, which continually reintroduces past characters from the original show. As buzz about the upcoming Breaking Bad film continues, it appears that Schraderbräu is arriving at a perfect time.

At this time, the company asks for any inquiries to be directed at [email protected].

Breaking Bad, Streaming now, Netflix