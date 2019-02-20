6 Theories We Have About the 'Breaking Bad' Movie

It's been over 10 years since Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) entered our lives, and though Breaking Bad had a satisfying 2013 conclusion, the series' creator Vince Gilligan is ready to bring us more — in the form of a movie.

The film has been rumored to be in the works for some time, with official confirmation that it was in development back in November. Since then, the project has received a name — Greenbrier — and its first official cast member via Aaron Paul as Jesse. Plus, the storyline is said to focus on the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom.

As fans know, in the final moments of the series, Paul's character was seen fleeing the scene of Walter White's neo-Nazi massacre where he had been held as prisoner, forced to cook meth for the ruthless group.

Below, we're breaking down a few possible avenues that Jesse's path could follow as he continues his journey.

A Better Call Saul Crossover

The Breaking Bad spinoff/prequel series following crooked lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) begins each season with a black-and-white sequence set in the time following Breaking Bad's finale. In other words, Saul Goodman's "witness protection"-like living situation, as Gene Taković who helms a Cinnabon in Omaha, Nebraska.

In the show's most recent season, "Gene" makes it through a heart attack scare and during a cab ride home from the hospital is seemingly recognized by his driver who seems to be from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Saul Goodman's ads played repeatedly over the local TV stations in that area making him a familiar face to anyone who has seen them.

The moment made it clear he's not entirely invisible to those around him in Nebraska, and perhaps we may see Jesse seek him out for some legal advice? This would be a nice way to connect all three entities from the Breaking Bad universe, but it would be hard to predict how things would actually play out.

Either way, it would serve as a nice little bow on a neatly crafted package or... dare we say handcrafted wood box?

Walter White Lives

The last time fans saw Walter White, it wasn't looking too good for Heisenberg as he lay bullet-ridden on the floor of the neo-Nazi compound's lab. Law enforcement closed in on him there, but the screen faded to black before we could know his fate for sure. While Bryan Cranston hasn't signed onto the upcoming film — at least not that anyone knows of — the actor has expressed interest in the project.

We can't imagine that Walter White would last long, as he was still cancer-ridden and badly wounded in the closing episode. But if he was to be captured and brought into custody, it would make for an interesting interrogation considering Jesse's absence. After a quick fingerprint dusting, they'd be able to see that he was cooking in that compound's lab. Wouldn't it be great to reaffirm Walt's loyalty to Jesse if he refused to cooperate with authorities over his former partner's whereabouts?

It would be even sweeter knowing that he takes the secret to his grave because we all know that Walter White must die in the end... at least if he hasn't already in the show.

Jesse Becomes a Hot Commodity

In the Season 4 episode "Salud," fans followed Jesse on a venture down to Mexico alongside Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) and Mike (Jonathan Banks). While there he gave a how-to tutorial for making pure meth, and was video taped in the process. With that video circulating and knowledge of Heisenberg's demise (or imprisonment), Jesse could be in trouble with cartels who see him as competition.

If this is the case, Jesse's happy ending my not be as attainable as we'd like, but after all he's been through, we have some faith he'll make it out the other side — perhaps by the same means that Saul and Walt did with the help of vacuum repairman Ed (Robert Forster).

Jesse Searches for Brock

Those who watched the original series know Jesse was rather unlucky in love. After watching Todd (Jesse Plemons) kill his last girlfriend Andrea (Emily Rios), Jesse was rightfully devastated. But we never found out what happened to her son, Brock (Ian Posada), who was poisoned by Walter with Lily of the Valley in the Season 4 finale.

Perhaps, in a quest for retribution, Jesse tracks down Brock and makes sure that he's okay? It's certainly the most positive theory.

Jesse Is Caught by the Police

Even speeding out of the compound doesn't negate the fact that police were closing in on the area, so did Jesse really escape the authorities? He may not have been ask lucky as viewers previously predicted. Maybe the film picks up after some jail-time for Jesse — and there's a chance he could make the best of his life as an ex-con... so long as he survives.

Jesse Goes to Alaska and Becomes a Woodworker

Everyone who watched the show remembers Jesse's wood shop story and his great pride in making a box. That moment was recalled by him on a few occasions and he expressed some interest in traveling to Alaska. Perhaps that's where his story will end? Making a life as a woodworker in Alaska?

No matter what happens, we just hope to hear Jesse utter his famous catchphrase, "Yeah, bitch!"

