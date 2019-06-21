What's Coming and Going From Hulu in July 2019

July is shaping up to be a good month for Hulu subscribers with plenty of original premieres, returning favorites and films set to stream.
Kicking things off on the first of the month is the addition of Veronica Mars Seasons 1-3 in preparation for the July 26 debut of Season 4. Catch up with your favorite P.I. before returning to Neptune for a new crime.
Additionally, Mindy Kaling's series Four Weddings and a Funeral starring Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel will premiere at the end of the month on July 31. On July 4, you can also catch the latest episode of the streamer's anthology horror series Into the Dark.
All of these and more will be available in July, catch the full schedule below.
Available This Month on Hulu:
July 1
Forged in Fire: Season 5
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2
Grace vs. Abrams: Season 1
Hoarders: Season 6
Killer in Plain Sight: Season 1
Married at First Sight: Season 7
Mountain Men: Season 2
Nightwatch Nation: Season 1
Project Runway: Season 12
The Universe: Seasons 4-6
Veronica Mars: Seasons 1-3
What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage: Series Premiere
88 Minutes
A Little Princess
A Year Ago in Winter
Accomplices
Airplane!
Airplanes II: The Sequel
American Gun
An American Werewolf in London
The Amityville Horror
Antiviral
The Appeared
Apres Lui
Arbitrage
Are We Done Yet?
Are We There Yet?
Astro Boy
Bad Lieutenant
Bad Santa
The Benchwarmers
Beyond the Gates (of Hell)
Big Fish
Brotherhood of Justice
Bull Durham
Bunny and the Bull
The Chateau
The Childhood of a Leader
Child’s Play
Coffin Rock
Con Air
Cooties
CSA: Confederate States of America
Curse of the Zodiac
Dans Paris
Death Bell
Desperately Seeking Susan
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Endless Love
Errors of the Human Body
Evolution
Fainheart
Fighter
The First Wives Club
Gangster No. 1
The Girl Under the Waves
Good Luck Chuck
Good Time Max
Hard Candy
Hellions
Hero (“Ying Xiong”)
Home of the Brave
Honey 2
The Housemaid
The Human Stain
I Remember You
The Imperialists are Still Alive
Into The Blue
Into The Blue 2: The Reef
Johnny Mad Dog
Killing them Safely
King Kong
The Last Days
Leaving
Letters to Juliet
Man About Town
Man in the Moon
Manglehorn
Married to the Mob
Minority Report
Mission: Impossible III
My Best Friend’s Girl
Myth of the American Sleepover
No One Knows about Persian Cats
Open Water
Open Water 2: Adrift
Operation Condor
Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods
The Overbrook Brothers
Paper Covers Rock
Paranoid Park
The Panic in Needle Park
The Polar Express
The Princess of Montpensier
Primal
Prime
Proof
Pumpkin
Puzzle
The Quiet American
Quigley Down Under
Rain
Reservoir Dogs
Revenge of the Nerds
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Rules of Attraction
Rules of Engagement
Running Scared
Sangre de mi Sangre
Shanghai Surprise
Sleepy Hollow
Sling Blade
Someone Else
Sounds Like Teen Spirit: A Popumentary
Spaceballs
Species
Species II
Species III
Species: The Awakening
Stalked By My Patients
Stigmata
Stung
Superbad
Swimfan
Swingers
The Silence of the Lambs
The Sum of all Fears
Terror in the Woods
The Time that Remains
The Uninvited
The Wraith
Thomas in Love
Traitor
Turtles Can Fly
Unmade Beds
Uptown Girls
Vampires
Vincere
Walk Away Renee
We Are What We Are
White Night Wedding
With a Friend like Harry
Women of Brewster Place
July 2
The Last Word
July 3
Phoenix
July 4
Into The Dark: Culture Shock: Episode 10 Premiere
The Brink
Woman at War
July 5
Amazing World of Gumball: Season 6
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia:Season 13
The Venture Bros.: Season 7
Drop Dead Gorgeous
July 7
The Real Housewives of Orange County: Season 13
July 10
Bring the Funny: Series Premiere
Harlots: Season 3 Premiere
Witness Protection
July 12
Hollywood Game Night: Season 6 Premiere
Gone Baby Gone
July 13
Clique: Season 2
July 15
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Season 2
Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Seasons 17-18
Caribbean Life: Seasons 6-7
Chopped: Seasons 30-31
Cold Valley: Season 1
Deadly Women: Seasons 11-12
Food Paradise: Season 11
Homicide Hunter: Season 8
How The Universe Works: Seasons 3-6
Kids BBQ Championship: Season 2
Killer Unknown: Season 1
Love It or List It: Seasons 12-13
Mythbusters: Season 20
Mythbusters Jr: Season 1
NASA’s Unexplained Files: Seasons 1-5
Say Yes to the Dress: Seasons 15-16
Secret Space Escapes: Season 1
Shark week 2017: Season 1
The 1990’s: The Deadliest Decade: Season 1
The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Season 1
Your Worst Nightmare: Seasons 4-5
July 18
The Last Man
July 19
Tokyo Ghoul: Season 3A (DUBBED)
July 20
Apollo 11
July 21
The Wave
July 22
Time Freak
July 23
Planet 51
July 26
Light as a Feather: Complete Season 2 Premiere
Power: Season 5
Veronica Mars: Complete Season 4 Premiere
I Trapped the Devil
The Field Guide to Evil
July 29
After Darkness
July 30
Bachelor in Paradise: Season 6 Premiere
July 31
Four Weddings and a Funeral: Series Premiere
Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days
Dior and I
Leaving This Month:
A Conspiracy to Rule: The Illuminati
The Art of the Game
Bait Shop
Billboard Dad
Black Rain
Bluefin
Bully
Capote
Chocolat
Fatal Attraction
Flashdance
Ground Control
Harsh Times
Hoodlum
Imagine Me and You
Ironweed
Kindergarten Cop
Larger than Life
Le Divorce
Made
Major League
Mermaids
My Five Wives
Nick of Time
Patriot Games
Passport to Paris
Possums
Rollerball (2002)
Rollerball (1975)
The Sicilian
Star Kid
Switching Goals
The Time Machine
Things You Can Tell Just By Looking at Her