'Fixer Upper' Season 5 & More HGTV Favorites Streaming on Hulu

Tap, tap, tap. No, that's not the sound of contractor Chip Gaines nailing a piece of distressed shiplap to the interior of a cozy new family room. It's our toe rapping against the floor while we impatiently wait for the debut of Magnolia, Chip and wife Joanna's very own network — yes, network — from parent company Discovery. (For the record, there's no launch date yet.)

Until that day arrives, we're getting our fix of Chip and Jo over on Hulu, which on Monday, April 15 begins streaming the Texas couple's HGTV home-renovation show, Fixer Upper, a sensation that launched them to stratospheric fame in 2013 and became the channel's most watched series ever. Now, with the arrival of Season 5 on Hulu — the last installment the Gaines family filmed back in 2017 before temporarily hanging up their tool belts — the entire series is available to watch.

These final 18 episodes offer more of what viewers love about the affable couple: Chip goofing off while Jo rolls her eyes in mock exasperation, sweet family moments with their kids, gorgeous makeovers with the couple's signature country-chic style and, of course, teary-eyed reactions from overwhelmed homeowners when they first see their revamped abodes.

Speaking of reveals, the penultimate episode offers a peek at their Waco eatery, Magnolia Table, which they housed in a historic building after revamping it with vintage flair. After watching that, you’ll be craving lemon lavender doughnut holes and a brand-new subway-tile backsplash.

Fixer Upper, Season 5 Premiere, Monday, April 15, Hulu

The Best of HGTV on Hulu

Property Brothers

The Scott twins — real estate agent Drew and contractor Jonathan — help hopeful home buyers snatch up houses in need of some TLC, then bring out their full potential. Seasons 1–9 available

Home Town

Who knew Laurel, Mississippi, had some of the most stunning homes in the USA? Erin and Ben Napier, for starters. The local couple restore historic houses to their former glory. Season 1 available

House Hunters

On-the-move families tour potential future homes, complain about the wall colors and argue over whether that unfinished basement would be better used as a man cave or a crafting den. Trust us: It's highly entertaining. Select seasons available