Dr. Ruth Reveals Why She Agreed to Making Hulu's 'Ask Dr. Ruth'

Sex therapist, Holocaust survivor…trained sniper?! Yes, Dr. Ruth Westheimer is much more than just a birds-and-bees expert, as Ask. Dr. Ruth shows.

The new documentary pulls back the curtain on all aspects of her fascinating life, from her childhood in 1930s Germany to her training with a military group in Israel to her move to the U.S. Explains director Ryan White, "Half the film focuses on the 55 years of life she lived before she became 'Dr. Ruth.'"

The project, featuring interviews with the 90-year-old (who even shared her teenage diaries), almost didn't happen. "I said no to many offers," she reveals to TV Guide Magazine. However, White's previous work, including The Keepers, the 2017 Netflix series about Catholic Church abuse, grabbed her attention. "I couldn't stop watching," she says. "And I usually don't watch much TV."

That's because she's busy, as viewers will see. Rather than retire, the energetic nonagenarian hopes to continue educating others about intimacy. "I'm concerned about younger people being lonely," she says, citing smartphone addiction. "[They're] losing the ability to have a conversation." If it's any consolation, Dr. Ruth, we're still listening!

Ask Dr. Ruth, Documentary Premiere, Saturday, June 1, Hulu