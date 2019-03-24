Are You More Anna or Maya From Hulu's 'Pen15'? (QUIZ)

Hulu's new comedy Pen15, streaming now, throws it back to the most awkward time in everyone's lives — middle school.

Besties Anna (Anna Konkle) and Maya (Maya Erskine) are prepared to conquer their tween years, or at least they think they are. No matter where you grew up, anyone can all recognize ourselves in tween-aged Anna and Maya. Can't tell which gal you're most like? We've got you covered.

Take this quiz to find out if you're more like Anna or Maya from Pen15.

Pen15, Streaming now, Hulu