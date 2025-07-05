9 Great Shows We Watched in Spite of Terrible Lead Characters

On television, there are antiheroes we love to watch in spite of their misdeeds. And then there are supposed heroes who just get on our last nerve. The characters below have all fallen squarely into the latter category, and only some have redeemed themselves.

From a lovestruck surgeon (Grey’s Anatomy) to a “Lonely Boy” (Gossip Girl), some TV characters are at the center of their stories and our mental dartboards. Here are nine good TV shows with main characters who had us yelling at our television sets.

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in 'Grey's Anatomy'
Scott Garfield/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Grey’s Anatomy

Meredith Grey was dealt a lousy hand in life, but she makes one bad decision after another in this medical drama’s early seasons. Chief among those bad decisions was begging McDreamy (Patrick Dempsey) for his love, a line even Ellen Pompeo loathed.

James Van Der Beek as Dawson Leery in 'Dawson's Creek'
Everett Collection

Dawson’s Creek

Maybe Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek) just wanted his life to be as dramatic as the movies he obsessed over. But the guy is an arrogant narcissist who can’t make decisions and lashes out when others make decisions for him. His “nice guy” persona is too often just an act.

Lea Michele as Rachel Berry in 'Glee'
Carin Baer/Fox Television/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Glee

Ignoring all the Lea Michele backlash, we can say Rachel Berry was a diva who frequently made us desperate to find New Directions to look. She threw tantrums when things didn’t go her way, and she couldn’t find it in herself to share the spotlight — her personality just hit all the wrong notes.

Matthew Fox as Jack Shepard in 'Lost'
Bob D'Amico/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Lost

After the Lost pilot, we wouldn’t have expected Sawyer (Josh Holloway) to become a chivalrous hero while Jack Shepard (Matthew Fox) devolved into a self-important, self-destructive whiner. Jack redeemed himself in latter seasons, but for a while, he made the “live together or die alone” question seem like a dilemma.

Taylor Schilling as Piper Chapman in 'Orange Is the New Black'
JoJo Whilden/Netflix/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Orange Is the New Black

We get that this prison comedy-drama is based on the life of author Piper Kerman. But Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) was far less interesting — and way more selfish and entitled — than the other inmates in Orange. She had long worn out her welcome by the time she called herself “gansgta, like, with an ‘A’ at the end.”

Josh Radnor as Ted Mosby in 'How I Met Your Mother'
Robert Voets/CBS/Courtesy: Everett Collection

How I Met Your Mother

We’d be surprised if Ted Mosby’s kids didn’t sign him and themselves up for family therapy after listening to the saga of this sitcom’s title. The Josh Radnor character is judgmental and pompous, and he acts possessively toward women he thinks might be “the one” and disrespectful and even callous to those he doesn’t.

Lena Dunham as Hannah Horvath in 'Girls'
Jessica Miglio/HBO/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Girls

Navigating one’s 20s is a challenge — even more so when you’re dealing with OCD, as Hannah Horvath is on Girls. But we can’t excuse Hannah’s lack of self-awareness, lack of empathy, lack of accountability, and her many other flaws. (And props to Lena Dunham for casting herself in such a role!)

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in 'Sex and the City'
HBO/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Sex and the City

We couldn’t help but wonder… what’s the deal with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker)? She’s often too self-centered to be a good friend, she doesn’t do well with boundaries, and — with what we’re hearing of her historical-romance novel on And Just Like That… — we’re not even sure she’s a good writer.

Penn Badgley as Dan Humphrey in 'Gossip Girl'
The CW/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Gossip Girl

Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) was a surrogate for the average Gossip Girl viewer, an outsider looking into the cutthroat world of the upper-crust Upper East Side. But — unlike us viewers, we hope — he’s also smug, pretentious, and, as it turns out, just as amoral as the classmates he pretends to be above. No “XOXO” here!

