‘Little Fires Everywhere’: Meet the Cast of Hulu’s Limited Series (PHOTOS)

Joshua Jackson attends Families Belong Together - Freedom for Immigrants March
Joshua Jackson as Bill Richardson

Reese Witherspoon attends the launch of Shine On With Reese
Reese Witherspoon as Elena Richardson

Kerry Washington attends the Broadway Loyalty Program Audience Rewards 10th Anniversary celebration
Kerry Washington as Mia Warren

Rosemarie DeWitt attends the 13th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards
Rosemarie DeWitt as Linda McCullough

Jade Pettyjohn
Jade Pettyjohn as Lexie Richardson

Megan Stott_credit_Shandon Youngclaus
Megan Stott as Izzy Richardson

Lexi Underwood
Lexi Underwood as Pearl Warren

Gavin Lewis__credit_Riker Brothers
Gavin Lewis as Moody Richardson

Jordan Elsass as Trip Richardson in Little Fires Everywhere
Jordan Elsass as Trip Richardson

AnnaSophia Robb attends the Creative Coalition's Annual Television Humanitarian Awards Gala 2019
AnnaSophia Robb as Young Elena

Tiffany Boone attends Entertainment Weekly Celebrates Screen Actors Guild Award Nominees
Tiffany Boone as Young Mia

Luke Bracey attends the 16th annual G'Day USA Los Angeles Gala
Luke Bracey as Jamie Caplan

Andy Favreau attends Lifetime's Summer Luau at W Los Angeles
Andy Favreau as Young Mark

LA Special Screening Of A24's
Alona Tal as Young Linda

matt barnes
Matthew Barnes as Young Bill

The cast for Hulu’s upcoming adaptation of Celeste Ng’s 2017 novel Little Fires Everywhere is continuing to grow.

The project, which initially had executive producers and stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington attached, has added a slew of new young stars, as well as Rosemarie DeWitt.

Little Fires Everywhere tells the intertwined story of the Richardson family, which sees a mother and daughter upend their lives only to learn that following rules doesn’t always help you avoid disaster.

Among the topics that will be explored in the eight-episode drama are the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, and the pull of motherhood. While fans await a release date, stay up to date with the cast by clicking through the gallery above.

Little Fires Everywhere, TBA, Hulu

