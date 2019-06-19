Jennifer Morrison Joins 'This Is Us' in 'Substantial' Season 4 Role

A fan favorite Once Upon a Time alum is heading to NBC's hit drama This Is Us — Jennifer Morrison has been cast in a major recurring role in Season 4!

Few details have been revealed at this time when it comes to her character, but according to TV Line, Morrison will have a "substantial" presence in the coming season. NBC recently revealed that the Dan Fogelman series will return on September 24 in its regular Tuesday at 9/8c time slot.

Morrison is best known for her roles in Once Upon a Time as Emma Swan and House as Dr. Allison Cameron. The actress joins returning cast members Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan.

Back in May the network announced that they had renewed the series for three additional seasons carrying it through to a sixth season with each comprising of 18 episodes. Morrison also isn't the first big name to pop up in a recurring or guest role, as This Is Us is notorious for featuring familiar faces like Ron Howard, Phylicia Rashad, Sylvester Stallone, Jane Kaczmarek and Sam Trammell, among others.

The actress acknowledged the casting announcement in a brief tweet expressing her excitement. "THIS IS US," she wrote along with various exclamation marks and heart emojis.

How Morrison will factor in depends on which timeline the writers decide to drop her into. Now that This Is Us has delved into the past, present, and future, it's anyone's guess! Stay tuned for possible additional details as the premiere approaches.

This Is Us, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, September 24, 9/8c, NBC