What To Know Pluribus has become a TV hit because of star Rhea Seehorn’s striking performance, which is one of the reasons you need to watch Better Call Saul.

Before Pluribus, Seehorn featured as lawyer Kim Wexler on AMC’s Breaking Bad prequel.

If you’re enjoying her latest team-up with Vince Gilligan, there’s no better time to check out their first.

Pluribus has TV viewers in a chokehold for plenty of good reasons, from a mesmerizing and thought-provoking concept to incredible performances and directing. The Apple TV series from Vince Gilligan has easily become one of 2025’s best, but it’s also one of the reasons you should finally watch Better Call Saul.

The Breaking Bad prequel originally debuted ten years ago in 2015, and while fans of the flagship show were expecting an action-packed drama, they got something more akin to an underdog story steeped in family trauma and tragedy. Sure, it featured Breaking Bad‘s heavy hitters, but it also introduced the character Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), who has one of the show’s most compelling arcs.

I was hooked on Saul when it started, carrying over from Breaking Bad, and while I’ll admit the series has a slower start than Bad, the payoff is almost more satisfying because of what we know Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) future will be. But it’s his entanglement with fellow litigator Kim Wexler that drives much of the show’s second half as Jimmy morphs into Saul Goodman, the criminal lawyer viewers came to know through Breaking Bad.

All along, it’s Kim’s belief that Jimmy can succeed, and her own self-destructive nature that puts Better Call Saul in a class of its own outside of Breaking Bad. While the show brings back talents like Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, and Giancarlo Esposito, among others, Better Call Saul brought Seehorn to our screens, proving she’s a TV talent worth watching.

In 2020, I chose Seehorn as one of TV’s best performances that year, citing, “Better Call Saul’s been fostering a dark horse who has yet to receive the recognition she deserves. Rhea Seehorn‘s performance as Kim Wexler in the Breaking Bad prequel’s fifth season is flawless. While she’s surrounded by giants like Bob Odenkirk, Gianacarlo Esposito, and Jonathan Banks, she shines just a little bit brighter than the vets in a series that continues to raise the bar.”

Finally, with Pluribus, it seems she’s getting the recognition she’s deserved for years, but if you’re one of the Breaking Bad fans who checked out of Better Call Saul, or have yet to check into that show, there is no better time than the present. Pluribus puts Seehorn front and center in the kind of spotlight role she’s been cultivating since Better Call Saul.

If you’re sold on Carol Sturka, don’t shortchange yourself; make sure to catch the captivating performance that came before it with Seehorn’s Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul.

Better Call Saul, Streaming now, Netflix & AMC+

Pluribus, Season 1, Fridays, Apple TV