If there’s one thing Gilligan loves, it’s New Mexico. Set in the world of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul serves as a prequel and spinoff to the original series, giving us a look into the life of lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) before he met Walter White. Saul is a criminal lawyer, in one way or another, but as Saul gives in to his urges to take “shortcuts,” he drags fellow lawyer Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) down with him into a world that they may be in over their heads in.

In this episode, we see a young Kim being picked up much too late from school by her drunk mother. They argue momentarily, and then Kim decides to walk home in the dark by herself, carrying a cello. This glimpse into Kim’s beginnings is short, but it still holds weight.

Gilligan magnificently fleshes out each and every one of his characters, giving them strong backstories and complicated internal struggles. Kim is one great example of this; we don’t learn everything about her at once, and five seasons in, there are still things to discover. It’s this slow process of the reveal of character that makes us truly care about these characters. Gilligan knows exactly when to divulge what information about each character.

With Pluribus taking on multiple seasons, we can expect to see not only some good character development, but also a gradual reveal of backstory. However, which characters besides protagonist Carol will be significant enough for these kinds of intricate backstories is yet to be known.