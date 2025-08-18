Better Call Saul concluded its six-season run three years ago in 2022 and ended with Bob Odenkirk‘s Jimmy McGill a.k.a. Saul Goodman being convicted of his various crimes and sentenced to 86 years in prison.

So when it comes to the possibility of continuing the story of Breaking Bad‘s crooked lawyer, Odenkirk imagines a revival only working on one condition.

The star appeared on Today to promote his new movie Nobody 2 and said he would absolutely sign on for a Better Call Saul revival if the stars aligned: “Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould created that show. They are some of the best writers who ever worked in TV,” Odenkirk said. “So if they were to think of something in that world, of course, I would do it.”

However, Odenkirk also admitted he doesn’t imagine it would happen anytime in the near future, unless it followed Saul’s journey behind bars. “He’s not getting out [of prison]. If there’s another Saul show, it takes place inside prison,” he said.

About the character, Odenkirk also said, “That part turned my life around, and I’ve given more to that part than anything I’ve done.”

Fans will recall that Odenkirk made his debut as the character in 2009 during Breaking Bad‘s second season in the aptly titled installment, “Better Call Saul.” Odenkirk revisited that storyline in Season 6 of Better Call Saul when viewers saw his path cross with meth cooks Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), in the episode “Breaking Bad,” which saw the same events unfold from a different perspective.

In the meantime, the star stated that Gilligan and Gould have “all moved on to some more amazing projects that you’ll soon see.” One of those is Gilligan’s forthcoming series Pluribus, which features Odenkirk’s Saul costar, Rhea Seehorn.

Better Call Saul, Streaming, AMC+ and Netflix