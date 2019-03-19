Tony Awards 2019: James Corden to Return as Host — Was He the Right Choice? (POLL)

James Corden is officially returning to the Tony Awards once again as host for this year's ceremony. This will be the The Late Late Show host's second time hosting the CBS awards show, which celebrates the best and brightest in musical theater.

An Emmy and Tony Award winner himself, Corden will emcee the event taking place June 9 on CBS. Taped live from New York City's Radio City Music Hall, Corden's return is sure to be a welcome one as his time hosting the 70th Annual Tony Awards in 2016 pulled in the largest audience for the show in 15 years.

The gig also earned him an Emmy for Outstanding Special Class Program. Nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 30.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to host the Tony Awards," said James Corden. "The Broadway community is very dear to my heart, and I'm beyond proud to be part of this incredibly special night."

Corden has been vocal about his love for Broadway on his late night show with segments like "Crosswalk the Musical" featuring different celebrities. He's also solidified his position in pop culture with his viral "Carpool Karaoke" segments.

"We are excited to have the one and only James Corden return to host his second Tony Awards," said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment. "James is the ultimate master of ceremonies to lead a night of live event television, celebrating live theater. He is an incredibly charming host, brilliant performer and fearless on stage – with James, anything can happen, and probably will!"

This year marks the Tony Awards' 73rd anniversary as the first ceremony was held April 6, 1947 at the Waldorf Astoria's Grand Ballroom. When it became a televised event in 1978, CBS became the home of the Tony Awards.

73rd Annual Tony Awards, Sunday, June 9, 8/7c, CBS