'Masked Singer' Winner T-Pain on His Monster Costume & the Rapper Who Recognized His Voice (VIDEO)

It’s official folks — T-Pain is the first-ever winner of The Masked Singer!

And though it seemed as if no one could figure out who the Monster was under the costume, there was one rapper who caught on quickly.

T-Pain appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, March 1, and explained how Lil Wayne was the first person to call him out.

“Lil Wayne reached out to me. He reached out first and was like, ‘How did they not know it was you in that mask, bro?'” he told the host.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know, man. That’s just how it works.'”

T-Pain ended up victorious over fellow finalists Gladys Knight (the Bee) and Donny Osmond (the Peacock).

The singer/rapper — real name Faheem Rasheed Najm — also explained that never thought he would actually walk away from the show a winner because he has such a distinct voice!



“Even when I went into it, picking the costumes, all the costumes were available but I picked the silliest looking one because I thought I was going home on the first episode because I have a real distinct voice,” he explained to DeGeneres.



“So I feel like, if I’m going to embarrass myself, I might as well take it to the highest level."

He continued, “I didn’t think it through. It was hot, Ellen. It was not a cool situation. They were like, ‘No there’s gonna be a fan in there’… Everything changed. They were like, ‘OK, we can hear the fan so we gotta take it.’ And it was just a lot.”



He also opened up about the uncomfortable costume to Entertainment Weekly.

“It was the biggest costume and I couldn’t move,” he said.



“I could only put my arms up in front of my body and I could only see right in front of me. I just always had to have people helping me, but everybody else had just a mask and clothes, so it wasn’t easy,” he said. “I couldn’t walk and it was very hard to do.”