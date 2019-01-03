Who Are the 'Masked Singer' Contestants? Best Guesses for Peacock, Lion & More

Fox's mysterious new reality series, The Masked Singer, is a bizarre blend of singing competition and Cirque du Soleil over-the-topness. And the twist is that no one is trying to get famous or sign a record deal — the contestants are already celebrities!

During the season, 12 celebrities — whose identities are concealed under elaborate costume and huge mask — compete in front of a live audience, host Nick Cannon, and a panel of famous judges including Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger.

In addition to their singing voices, clues are dropped to help everyone watching figure out who is performing, but the identity of the masked singer is only revealed once he or she is eliminated.

On the premiere episode on January 2, six celebs belted their hearts out on stage but one unfortunately didn't make it to the next episode: Hippo aka NFL player Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

So, which other famous people could be under the masks? We reveal our best guesses below:

1. Peacock

Clues: "Chose to become a peacock because we both share a love of the spotlight; Putting on a show is in my DNA, but it’s probably been a while since my mom had a poster of me on her wall." Sounds like this a professional singer who's been on a stage many times over and is beloved by an older generation.

Best Guesses: Donny Osmond, Justin Guarini

2. Monster

Clues: “I was at the top of my game, but the game turned on me, so I retreated into my cave to take a break from the public eye; Now I’m here to set the record straight and show the world that no one can stop me from doing what I love." Could be a performer who is seeking redemption and wants to build a new reputation.



Best Guesses: CeeLo Green, T-Pain

3. Unicorn

Clues: "All my life, people told me I wasn’t worthy, I’m not going to listen to them any longer; they call me bird." Not the best singer, but this is a celebrity who has something the prove to naysayers.

Best Guesses: Tori Spelling, Ireland Baldwin

4. Deer

Clues: "I think it’s hard for people to get past who I am and what I’m known for; I’ve been knocked down many times; Ravens, beware. I’m here to win." Sounds like another professional athlete who has an axe to grind with the Baltimore Ravens.

Best Guesses: Terry Bradshaw, Von Miller

5. Lion

Clues: "Used to be Hollywood royalty; True strength comes from embracing all your vulnerabilities; In my pride, there are lots of women." We're thinking this is female celebrity from a famous family with a great voice. Plus, Rumer previously starred on Fox's Empire and the show's symbol is a lion for the Lyon family.

Best Guesses: Tracee Ellis Ross, Rumer Willis

5. Hippo (Eliminated)

Clues: "Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for a performer like me; Every time I win, I just gotta dance, even if it gets me in trouble." Could be a pro athlete with a love for dancing on the field.

Identity: NFL player Antonio Brown

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Fox