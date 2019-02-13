5 Reasons Why the 'Masked Singer's Monster Is Probably This Singer (VIDEO)

Every Wednesday night, The Masked Singer has Twitter explode with guesses as to which celebrities are under the elaborate costumes.

Before each star performs, he or she reveals a few new clues about his or her identity. Sometimes it confuses the four judges — Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger and host Nick Cannon — and sometimes a light bulb goes off.

One contestant we're pretty sure we know the identity of is Monster. And we think it's the rapper T-Pain. Here are all the reasons why:

1. Physical Description

The Monster is 5'8" and his weakness "being misunderstood."

The rapper is also that height.

2. Comeback Story

He wants to "rewrite his mix-tape" to prove that I’m more than just "puff and fluff."

T-Pain has been featured on more than 50 chart topping singles from 2006 to 2011, but after that, his career plateaued.

3. His Private Life

“I was at the top of my game, but the game turned on me, so I retreated into my cave to take a break from the public eye," so now, "I'm here to set the record straight and show the world that no one can stop me from doing what I love."

T-Pain makes very few public appearances.

4. Career Choices

He claims some people don't think of him as a "professional" singer, possibly because he's a rapper who heavily uses auto-tune.

5. Singing Voice

T-Pain's voice without auto-tune is very strong and soulful, and most people don't know he can sing that well.

