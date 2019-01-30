'The Masked Singer' Is Coming Back for a Second Season on Fox

Fox has announced it will renew its smash-hit breakout series, The Masked Singer.

The singing competition is this season’s #1 new series and #1 unscripted show, which "captivated a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers for its debut episode," according to the network.

The show features elaborately costumed and masked celebrities in a sing-off against one another.

The audience members, host Nick Cannon, a panel of judges — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke — and viewers at home must play detective and try and figure out who's under the mask through a series of clues.

“The response to The Masked Singer has been fantastic and we are thrilled to bring it back for another season,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Broadcasting Company.

"I am so happy to see a singing Peacock burst into pop culture! The Masked Singer is unique, bold, original and embraces the DNA of all the best FOX unscripted shows. We look forward to Season Two being even more fun, weird and wonderful than the first," he added.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Fox