5 Reasons Why 'The Masked Singer's Peacock Is Almost Definitely THIS Person (VIDEO)

Each week, a new celebrity is unmasked on Fox's The Masked Singer, a new singing competition with a twist — the identity of the person under the costume is unknown.

Host Nick Cannon and judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, try and guess, along with the studio audience and the viewers at home, who's under the mask after the singer drops a series of new clues.



One singer everyone believes they have sized up is the Peacock and we think it's the iconic Donny Osmond. Here are all the reasons why:

1. His Stature

The Peacock revealed he is 5-foot-9, which a simple Google search confirms as true for Osmond. He also added that he "chose to become a peacock because we both share a love of the spotlight."

2. Career Longevity

He also said, "Putting on a show is in my DNA, but it’s probably been a while since my mom had a poster of me on her wall" and revealed he's been performing since he was five years old. Osmond began performing as a child and was a teen heartthrob. He also revealed himself to have been friends with Michael Jackson, which makes sense given they grew up in the industry together.

3. Marie Osmond

Donny's sister appeared on Access Live and made a major slip up. She said, "I told him, 'Why are you giving away such easy clues?'"

4. Las Vegas

Peacock has dropped a lot of clues about performing in Las Vegas, saying he has "Vegas Vibes." First off, the costume is reminiscent of what showgirls wear, other clues were a deck of cards and a wig. He then mentioned he's reinvented himself time after time, and was part of magic show.

The Osmonds have been headlining in Las Vegas since 2008.

5. Singing Voice

Pretty good, right?

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Fox