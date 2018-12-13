Will Someone Else Die in 'Hawaii Five-0' Season 9?

When you're fighting crime every day, the outcome is never certain, as is the case with everyone's favorite Hawaii Five-0 law enforcers.

The CBS series that debuted nearly a decade ago continues to surprise viewers each week. Now, as the show takes its holiday hiatus until January 4, fans are left wondering what will happen next after the shocking fall finale.

In the December 7 episode, "Pio ke kukui, po'ele ka hale," McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin) and his team members, including father figure Joe White (Terry O'Quinn), were targeted after Greer (Rochelle Aytes) sold out their location to a former target hungry for revenge. While heading to the Montana ranch to escape the threat, McGarrett and White wound up in a gunfight, leaving White critically wounded from a gun shot.

The two then fled the scene on horseback, but it wasn't long before White couldn't continue any further.

Meanwhile, back in Hawaii, the team uncovered the identity of the man who hired the assassins to take out McGarrett — Umar Hassan. The name rang a bell for both McGarrett and Joe who recognized him from their Morocco mission with the SEALS. Apparently, he was the son of their target.

This news didn't provide any comfort as Joe died in McGarrett's arms. McGarrett knows that this man is still out there, wishing for his death. To add to the trouble, Greer also escaped from confinement, and she poses even more danger due to her insider knowledge.

Could Umar Hassan prove fatal for another team member? While it's unlikely the show would kill off one of its two leads, Alex O'Loughlin's McGarrett isn't free from danger yet. Still, with a new Big Bad still on the loose, anyone could fall victim once the show returns!

Hawaii Five-0, Returns, Friday, January 4, 9/8c, CBS