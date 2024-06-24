‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Actor Tamayo Perry Killed in Shark Attack in Hawaii

Tamayo Perry, a surfer, lifeguard, and actor who appeared in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Hawaii Five-0, died Sunday, June 23, following a shark attack. He was 49.

As reported by the Associated Press, Honolulu Ocean Safety and the city’s emergency services arrived at Hawaii’s Mālaekahana Beach on Oahu’s North Shore around 1 p.m. on Sunday following reports of a shark attack.

Perry, who worked as a City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard, was said to have suffered several shark bites. After paramedics brought him to shore via jet ski, he was pronounced dead at the scene. He had an arm and a leg missing Stab Magazine reported.

“As you can imagine, this is [an] extremely difficult time for all of us,” Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said in a press conference. “I ask for your kindness and your patience as we all just try to get through this next hour into these next weeks and months.”

Perry featured in 2011’s Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and also appeared in an episode of Hawaii 5-0 that same year. He also had a role in the 2002 surfing movie Blue Crush and the 2015 short film The Bridge, set in the rainforest of Hawaii’s Manoa Valley.

He also appeared as himself in the 2012 reality series Clean Break, where “three complete strangers” took part in “an epic journey” to “find out what living is truly all about.”

Speaking at the press conference, acting Honolulu Ocean Safety chief Kurt Lager said of Perry, “He’s well known on the North Shore. He’s a professional surfer known worldwide. Tamayo’s personality was infectious and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more.”

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi added, “It’s just a tragic loss. Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected.”

According to the AP, Perry had been working with the Ocean Safety Department since July 2016. The report also noted that Ocean Safety staff had posted shark warnings in the area following the incident.