Where Do We Pick up in the ‘Bull’ Premiere After His Heart Attack?

Jessica Napoli
Comments
112956_219b
CBS

Bull

 More

On the Season 2 finale of Bull, Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) almost didn’t make it.

After winning one of the toughest cases of his career, he stepped outside the courthouse, only to realize something was very off. Last we saw of the legal mastermind, he was talking to the 911 operator, saying, “I think I need an ambulance. I think I’m having a heart attack.”

Given the show’s title and the fact that the CBS drama was renewed for Season 3, we’re pretty sure Bull survives. But how will this life-or-death health scare affect him in the upcoming episodes?

'Bull' Season 3: Annabelle Attanasio Leaving the Series
Related

'Bull' Season 3: Annabelle Attanasio Leaving the Series

EP Glenn Gordon Caron told TV Insider previously that Bull will have a new lease on life. “I would hope that it would have a positive impact and it would make him appreciate life more and make him be somewhat more sensitive to people. He’s a very sensitive fellow and he means to be nice, but every so often he slips or he’s a little myopic in his thinking,” he said.

Which could possibly mean a reconciliation with ex-wife Izzy (Yara Martinez), for whom he realizes he still has feelings. “Anything’s possible, she’s a wonderful character, wonderful actress. I love working with her, so why not?” Caron added.

Ahead of the Sept. 24 season premiere, CBS released new photos from the episode, which is called “The Ground Beneath Their Feet.”

CBS Fall 2018 Premiere Dates: 'NCIS,' 'Bull,' 'Murphy Brown' Revival & More
Related

CBS Fall 2018 Premiere Dates: 'NCIS,' 'Bull,' 'Murphy Brown' Revival & More

“Bull returns to work following his heart attack with a new rich client for the firm to represent: an insurance company being sued by a dying mother for denying coverage of her liver transplant,” reveals a press release.

So safe to say, Bull is back with his TAC (Trial Analysis Corporation) team, in particular Marissa (Geneva Carr), who was toying with the idea of leaving the firm.

Check out a new photo below:

Bull, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, Sept. 24, 10/9c, CBS

Bull - CBS

Bull where to stream

Bull

Michael Weatherly

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
10 TV Shows With the Best Series Finales of All Time
Jeopardy
2
‘Jeopardy!’: Fans React to ‘Surprising’ Triple Stumper Final Jeopardy
Gina Torres in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
3
Gina Torres on Tommy’s ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Church Moment
Kelli Giddish and Ice-T in 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 24
4
See Ice-T & Kelli Giddish’s Reunion Filming ‘SVU,’ ‘Organized Crime’ Finale Crossover
Kelsey Grammer and Peri Gilpin in 'Frasier'
5
‘Frasier’: Peri Gilpin to Reprise Role as Roz in Paramount+ Revival