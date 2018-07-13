'Bull' Season 3: Annabelle Attanasio Leaving the Series

The hit CBS series Bull has lost an original cast member.

Annabelle Attanasio, who plays security expert Cable McCrory, won't be returning for the upcoming third season, Deadline has confirmed.

It's sad news, since she's been with Michael Weatherly and company since the show's premiere in 2016.

Attanasio provided a statement about her decision to exit through CBS — "I’m excited to share that I have been given the opportunity to direct my first feature film, a story I’ve been shepherding for four years."

"Sadly, the film conflicts with my role as Cable on Bull. CBS and the show’s producers have graciously allowed me to leave the series so I can pursue this extraordinary opportunity. While I will miss Cable dearly, I am so thrilled about this new chapter in my career, and am forever grateful to the show for supporting me on my creative journey. I loved my time on the show, and feel so lucky to have the support of the show’s producers, CBS, and most of all, my unbelievable castmates," she added.

No decision has been made yet about how Attanasio's character will be written off the show.

TVLine was first to report the news.

Bull, Season 3, Monday, Sept. 24, CBS