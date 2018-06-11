A&E's David Cassidy Doc, Gloria Allred on 'Unapologetic,' Penultimate Episode of 'Supergirl'
Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings (Freeform, 8/7c): In the premiere of this special six-episode series, viewers meet groom-to-be John who has always wanted to get married in Disney, so he and fiancée Emily get to plan their big day in the theme park. Also in the episode, high school sweethearts Chelsea and Spencer prep to tie the knot in front of the Cinderella Castle.
Supergirl (The CW, 8/7c): In the penultimate episode of the third season, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Mon-El (Chris Wood), and Alura (Laura Benanti) have to team up to stop Selena (Anjali Jay) from completing her nefarious plans for Earth. Meanwhile, J'onn (David Harewood) gets ready to say goodbye to his dad.
David Cassidy: The Last Session (A&E, 9/8c): This two-hour documentary special explores the life of the late David Cassidy via never-before-heard audio tapes from 1976, culminating with an emotional final recording session, filmed just as Cassidy began to struggle with the onset of dementia. Also during the session, the Partridge Family alum opens up about his ongoing struggle with alcoholism, which doctors say contributed to his rapid decline in health.
Elementary (CBS, 10/9c): This week's episode shows Holmes teetering on the the edge of sobriety after a serial killer murders someone from his inner circle. As he and Watson pursue the culprit, his obsession grows.
Unapologetic with Aisha Tyler (AMC, 10/9c): The second episode of the Dietland companion talk show features host Aisha Tyler talking with guests Julianna Margulies, women's rights attorney Gloria Allred, and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown. The three will discuss topical issues for women today, as well as themes explored in the new drama.
