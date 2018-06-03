'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' Host Aisha Tyler Says Season 14 Is 'Funniest' Yet

As announced in each episode, Whose Line Is It Anyway? is “the show where everything is made up and the points don’t matter!”

But the goal — making people laugh — definitely matters to host Aisha Tyler and comics Wayne Brady, Ryan Stiles, and Colin Mochrie. Whether they’re playing “Scenes From a Hat” or posing as “Weird Newscasters,” the improv team won’t slow down for Season 14, which features guests like E!’s Ross Mathews and Jane the Virgin’s Andrea Navedo.

Tyler, who also hosts Unapologetic With Aisha Tyler (premieres June 4, AMC) gives us a preview.

What’s your favorite part about hosting Whose Line?

Aisha Tyler: In the beginning, I was behind the desk, and I was always itching to get up there with the guys. So my favorite part is when I get to play games with them. They’re just incredibly fun.

Is it a challenge to keep the show fresh?

That’s like asking a jet pilot, "Is it still exciting to fly a plane?" [Laughs] By nature, it remains challenging and fresh because there’s nothing to rely on but your own mind and comedic ability. I’ve seen [the comics] perform hundreds of shows, and they never do the same thing twice. It’s pure comedic creation in the moment, and that never gets old.

What can we expect this season?

The guys are operating at an incredibly high level. They’re doing some of their funniest, best work ever. I would leave the studio physically drained from all the laughing I’d done.

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season Premiere, Monday, June 4, 9/8c, The CW