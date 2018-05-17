Batwoman to Appear in CW's Next 'Arrowverse' Crossover

Next season's Arrowverse crossover event is going to feature an even bigger kick-ass lineup of DC comics superheroes.

The CW announced during its 2018 upfront presentation on May 17 in New York City that Green Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and the stars from Legends of Tomorrow are going to fighting alongside none other than ... Batwoman!

"We will be doing another crossover event this fall on The CW [and] we will be introducing a new character. We will be fighting alongside Batwoman,” revealed Arrow star Stephen Amell.

CW president Mark Pedowitz confirmed that this will be the first time Batwoman will appear "on any screen" and "we’re adding the city of Gotham into the Arrowverse."

The episode is slated to air in December.

Check back for more details.