Roseanne Barr Defends Her Trump Support to Fallon: 'I Don't Give a F**k' (VIDEO)

On Monday night, Roseanne Barr appeared on The Tonight Show to promote both her show Roseanne and her stand-up comedy tour. But, of course, when it comes to Barr, it's hard to predict what will happen when she's given the podium.

When Fallon asked her about the backlash she's been receiving over her support for President Trump, her response was shocking — but not to those who follow her closely.

"But, then also, with a big hit, comes people that aren't so happy, as well. If you say that you're a supporter of Donald Trump or..." Fallon broached after singing Barr's praises with Roseanne's success.

"Oh yeah. People are mad about that. But, you know, I don't give a f**k," she replied honestly.

The comedian went on to say that she doesn't care who other people voted for, reasoning, "Everybody had to choose for themselves, according to their own conscience... So, I'm not gonna put anybody down who didn't vote like me."

The pair discussed other topics, as well. Fallon pulled out a photo of Barr's first appearance on The Tonight Show when Johnny Carson was host. "Oh, look at that," Barr exclaimed upon seeing the photo from her 1985 act.

One thing she remembered from her appearance was her gratitude to Carson. "I was a babbling idiot. All I could say was, 'Thank you, Mr. Carson. Thank you, Mr. Carson,'" she recalled.

See the whole segment below and catch an all new episode of Roseanne, Tuesday night on ABC.

Roseanne, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC