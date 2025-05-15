Blake Shelton Takes ‘Cheap Shot’ at Jimmy Fallon During Interview

Blake Shelton was a guest on The Tonight Show on Tuesday (May 13) to promote his new album, during which he made a dig at Jimmy Fallon, which has fans debating whether it was intended as playful or hurtful.

The awkward moment came as the country singer was discussing how Post Malone inspired his brand new album, For Recreational Use Only. “I had the song with [Malone] last summer called ‘Pour Me a Beer,” Shelton said. “And that was fun, and it’s been four years since I put out a record.”

“So, I had the song with him,” the former Voice coach continued before turning to Fallon. “You’ve been around him. I mean, you can’t be around that guy without having a good time, and he’s so excited about everything.”

Shelton added, “You guys are a lot alike now that I think about it.”

“We are?” Fallon asked.

That’s when Shelton made his dig, quipping, “Except, he’s genuine about his excitement.”

The late-night host laughed the comment off before jokingly turning to the camera and shaking his fist.

Shelton laughed before continuing, “Anyway, I was like, man, what am I doing? I need to make a record. Like, he had me fired up again.”

Fallon, showing the comment hadn’t bothered him, responded, “I want [Malone] to hang out with us. Everyone loves him.”

Shelton’s remark had fans debating on social media, with some defending Fallon.

“I know Fallon overdoes it, but it’s a talk show, it’s entertainment, it’s not genuine, we all know it’s pre-prepared and pre-approved, glorified marketing. If you’re looking for depth and sincerity in a talk show, Tonight with Fallon is the wrong place, man,” wrote one Reddit user.

Another added, “I actually kinda feel bad for Fallon. He’s obnoxious but I think he knows it by now, and can’t turn it off.”

“Falllon’s “fake laugh” is annoying and unconvincing, but so are the 2 worst “fake laughers” in late night history: Jon Stewart and David Letterman. Two more beloved internet darlings. I love Jon, but he has one of the least convincing fake laughs on TV,” said another.

“Damn that was actually a cheap shot,” another added.

One commenter wrote, “Honestly, Jimmy seems like a nice-enough, pretty inoffensive, not really funny dude. So s****ing on him for not being funny seems like fair game. S****ing on him for being fake on a show you go on to promote your dumb thing and draw up some attention seems pretty fake too.”

Another said, “Honestly. We all think it and talk about it online but that was RUDE AS F*** in my opinion.”

However, others agreed with Shelton, with one fan writing, “The thing about Jimmy is his fake laugh and excitement is all he has. It’s a difficult job, no doubt, but there are plenty of compelling hosts who absolutely make this format work without feeling consistently phoney.”

“He’s too enthusiastic, all the time and it smacks of insincerity,” said another.

“It’s not that people think talkshow hosts are constantly hyped, it’s that Jimmy takes it into a truly fake angle. Look at someone like Letterman, Conan, or Ferguson. They were hyped but also knew how to play along and lean into a bit,” added one user.

Another wrote, “Surprised to see people defending Fallon in here. Obviously fake enthusiasm is part of the gig, and hard hitting interview tactics aren’t, but being affable is basically Fallons entire shtick… When your one defining trait as a host and interviewer comes off wholly disingenuous, it makes people turn off.”

What do you think? Do you agree with Shelton’s comment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.