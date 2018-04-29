What's Coming and Going From Hulu in May 2018
May is a great month for Hulu subscribers as the streaming service gears up to add many enticing titles to its library.
On May 11 catch Season 1 of Hulu's original series All Night as well as the complete first season of TNT's Claws when they're added to the site. Later on May 16 fans of FX's drama The Strain can catch the entire fourth season when its added to Hulu.
Among the exciting show titles are the additions of the films Baywatch which was inspired by the TV show, as well as Oscar nominated and winning film I, Tonya which tells the story of Tonya Harding. All of these titles and more will be available this May, for the full lineup check out the list below. (Note: Titles with an * are available with a subscription to the HBO, Showtime or Cinemax premium add-ons.)
Available May 1
3 Ways to Get a Husband (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors (1987)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
Baby Boom (1987)
Back to School (1986)
Barefoot (2014)
The Beatles: Made on Merseyside (2017)
The Box (2009)
Booty Call (1997)
Breakable You (2018)
Bride and Prejudice (2004)
Bull Durham (1988)
The Counterfeit Traitor (1962)
The Crow (1994)
The Crow II: City of Angels (1996)
The Crow III: Salvation (2000)
The Crow IV: Wicked Prayer (2005)
Demolition Man (1993)
Dirty Pretty Things (2002)
Eight Men Out (1988)
Elizabethtown (2005)
Emperor (2012)
Executive Decision (1996)
Foxfire (1996)
Gator (1976)
Godzilla (1998)
The Hangman (2017)
Here to be Heard: The Story of the Slits (2017)
Hot Boyz (2000)
The House I Live In (2012)
Immigration Tango (2010)
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1995)
Kalifornia (1993)
Lost in Vagueness (2017)
Love is a Gun (1994)
Malena (2000)
Man of the House (2005)
Manhunter (1986)
Mansfield Park (1999)
The Matrix (1999)
The Matrix Reloaded (2003)
The Matrix Revolutions (2003)
Men in Black II (2002)
Men with Brooms (2002)
Never Back Down (2008)
New Guy (2002)
New Rose Hotel (1998)
Ninja Masters (2009)
No Greater Love (2015)
The Pallbearer (1996)
Pink Panther 2 (2009)
Pret-A-Porter (1994)
Priest (2011)
Race for your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
Rocky (1976)
Rocky II (1979)
Rocky III (1982)
Rocky IV (1985)
Rocky V (1990)
School Ties (1992)
Set Up (2011)
She’s All That (1999)
Starting out the Evening (2007)
Strategic Air Command (1955)
The Swan Princess Christmas (2012)
The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure (1998)
Thief (1981)
To Rome with Love (2012)
Traffic (2000)
Untamed Heart (1993)
Valkyrie (2008)
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)
Available May 5
Drunk History: Complete Season 5A (Comedy Central)
Mobile Suit Gundam The Origin: Complete Season 1 (Sunrise)
The Longest Week (2014)
Warrior (2011)
Available May 6
I’m Dying Up Here: Season 2 Premiere (*Showtime)
Available May 7
Star vs. The Forces of Evil: Complete Season 3 (Disney XD)
Available May 8
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)
Available May 9
[email protected]: Complete Season 2 (AwesomenessTV)
Available May 11
All Night: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Claws: Complete Season 1 (TNT)
Bleeding Heart (2015)
Into the Fade (2018)
Available May 12
Patrick Melrose: Series Premiere (*Showtime)
Baywatch (2017)
Frank Serpico (2017)
Jane (2017)
Still Mine (2012)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)
Available May 13
Tonight She Comes (2016)
Available May 15
Animals (2015)
How to be a Latin Lover (2017)
It’s A Disaster (2012)
Periods. (2012)
Soul of a Banquet (2014)
Take Every Wave (2017)
The Other F Word (2011)
The Snapper (1993)
The Strange Ones (2018)
Available May 16
12 Monkeys: Complete Season 3 (Syfy)
The Strain: Complete Season 4 (FX)
Knights of the Damned (2018)
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)
Available May 19
Beatriz at Dinner (2017)
Shooters (2002)
Available May 21
American Folk (2017)
Neat (2017)
Available May 23
Half Magic (2018)
Available May 24
Curvature (2017)
Available May 25
Hollywood Game Night: Red Nose Day Special (NBC)
Mad to be Normal (2017)
Available May 27
The Wedding Plan (2016)
Available May 30
America’s Got Talent: Season 13 Premiere (NBC)
World of Dance: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
Available May 31
American Ninja Warrior: Season 10 Premiere (NBC)
I, Tonya (2017)
Please Stand By (2018)
Rain Man (1988)
**Here's what is leaving Hulu in May:
May 31
1984 (1985)
The Accused (1988)
A Feast at Midnight (1997)
Antitrust (2001)
The Big Wedding (2013)
Boulevard (2015)
Branded (2012)
Breakdown (1997)
Captivity (2007)
Chaplin (1992)
Diablo (2016)
The Doors (1991)
Earth Girls are Easy (1988)
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)
Finder’s Fee (2003)
Fluke (1995)
Forces of Nature (1999)
Fred: The Movie (2010)
Fred: Night of the Living Fred (2011)
Fred 3: Camp Fred (2012)
The Glass Shield (1994)
Glitter (2001)
Gordy (1995)
Happythankyoumoreplease (2010)
Harriot the Spy (1996)
Hart’s War (2002)
He Named Me Malala (2015)
Hesher (2010)
High School (2010)
Honey (2003)
Honey 2 (2011)
Jack Goes Boating (2010)
Jennifer 8 (1992)
John Q (2002)
Kingpin (1996)
Love Crimes (1992)
Show of Force (1990)
Manhattan (1979)
Manny (2015)
The Million Dollar Hotel (2001)
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)
No Stranger Than Love (2016)
Outlaws and Angels (2016)
The Pick-up Artist (1987)
Regarding Henry (1991)
The Secret of N.I.M.H. (1982)
Southie (1998)
Sprung (1997)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
Wristcutters: A Love Story (2006)AlertMe