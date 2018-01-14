Hulu: George Clooney's 'Catch-22' Limited Series Confirmed
George Clooney is heading back to television with a new six-part limited series based on Joseph Heller's iconic novel, Catch-22. After earlier reports of the project, Catch-22 was officially confirmed on Sunday during Hulu's day at the Television Critics Association 2018 winter press tour.
AMC: 'Fear the Walking Dead', 'Into the Badlands' Premieres Announced
We've also got premiere dates for AMC's upcoming new series The Terror, McMafia and more.
Set during World War II, Catch-22 follows Captain John Yossarian and his fellow airmen as they try to keep their sanity intact while participating in dangerous requirements that, if fulfilled, could lead to their return home. Published over fifty years ago in 1961, Catch-22 has continued to be regarded as one of the seminal novels of the twentieth century.
Like The Handmaid's Tale and Hulu's upcoming The Looming Tower, Catch-22 joins the streaming network's prestigious slate of programming. Clooney, one of the most successful film actors/writers/directors, began his career in television, reaching superstar status when he was one of the stars of NBC's long-running medical drama, ER, from its premiere in 1994 until his departure in 1999.