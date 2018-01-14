Hulu: George Clooney's 'Catch-22' Limited Series Confirmed

George Clooney attends the "Suburbicon" premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 9, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

George Clooney is heading back to television with a new six-part limited series based on Joseph Heller's iconic novel, Catch-22. After earlier reports of the project, Catch-22 was officially confirmed on Sunday during Hulu's day at the Television Critics Association 2018 winter press tour.

In the series, which will go into production this year, Clooney will portray Colonel Cathcart and the Academy Award-winning actor/writer/producer/director will also direct the series alongside his longtime Smokehouse Pictures partner, Grant Heslov. The project also comes from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

“Catch-22 is a rare story that has withstood the test of time, not only as a literary masterpiece, but as a story that still resonates in today’s political and social conversation,” said Hulu Chief Content Officer, Joel Stillerman. “These are exactly the types of stories we want to be programming at Hulu, and we couldn’t be happier to partner with George Clooney, Paramount TV and this phenomenal group of creatives to bring one of the most well-known books of all time to viewers in a way that has never been seen before.”

Set during World War II, Catch-22 follows Captain John Yossarian and his fellow airmen as they try to keep their sanity intact while participating in dangerous requirements that, if fulfilled, could lead to their return home. Published over fifty years ago in 1961, Catch-22 has continued to be regarded as one of the seminal novels of the twentieth century.